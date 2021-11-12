Govinda Naam Mera: Amidst Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours, Karan Johar announces new title of comic caper Mr Lele co-starring Kiara Advani-Bhumi Pednekar

Karan Johar has announced a change in the title of Mr Lele starring Vicky Kaushal which now goes by the name, Govinda Naam Mera. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.