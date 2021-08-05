Happy Birthday Kajol: When Ajay Devgn revealed his family's reaction after marrying the Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actress

and make for one of the most amazing pairs in the Bollywood industry and even in real life. The two fell in love while shooting for films in which they starred together, there was never any confrontation about feelings and it was a gradual and natural process for the two lovebirds. After a courtship period of a couple of years, Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot on 24th February 1999. It was a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. And Ajay Devgn had pranked media by giving them the address of the wrong venue. The actor was shy and did not want any tam-jham during his wedding. And that's how we got one of the most happening couples in Bollywood. But how did Ajay's family react when Kajol married him? The story is hilarious. Also Read - From Radhe Shyam-Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Laal Singh Chaddha-Pushpa: Here are the biggest upcoming box office clashes

We all know Kajol is very talkative and always bubbling with energy. On the other hand, back then Ajay was known for his intensity and cool nature. Ajay's whole family have been the calmer kind and they never had anyone who talked so much in the house. And they had a funny yet cute reaction to their wedding. Back in 2019, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn had revealed, "(When Kajol and I got married) my family was happy that there was finally someone speaking in the house!... But honestly, out of two people, one needs to speak. If we both kept quiet, it would be a problem. So Kajol is talkative and I'm quiet."

Once in another interview, the RRR actor had opened up on how he did not want to meet Kajol again after their first meeting. He revealed that due to the actress' nature, she comes across as loud, arrogant and very talkative. So, he wasn't very keen on meeting her again. But as they say, what's meant to happen, happens.

