Sara Ali Khan turns 26 today and the Bollywood actress is as bold as her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. And since, she appeared in a number of films such as Simmba, Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal. The actress is gearing up for her next right now. And while we wait for her next release, here's an interesting throwback for y'all. Though new, Sara had dished out a piece of advice to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan once. Yes, you read that right. Sara is very outspoken and she once talked Bebo and Saif out of their no on-screen kissing policy. Kareena Kapoor had herself revealed the same in an interview with Famously Filmfare when Sara had been a guest on the podcast show.

"Not many people know, in fact, it was Sara who actually we discussed it with. So Saif told his daughter that we've decided to not kiss on-screen. She was like, 'I think that's really silly because you'll are actors, and you know, the films that are being made today, there's nothing wrong if two characters have to kiss each other.' Like Ki and Ka we (Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor) were husband and wife. Now I can't be like, 'Okay we can't kiss each other and it has to be that flower waala peck.'," Kareena had told the portal.

"So Sara, she was like, 'Listen, guys as long as you all don't kiss off-screen, I think you should go ahead and kiss on-screen.' She was someone who really influenced us," the actress had added. Sara shares a warm bond with Kareena who in relation happens to be her step-mom. However, they are more like friends in real life. Sara also shares a warm bond with her step-brothers, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

On the work front, Sara has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Saif, on the other hand, has Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandes, Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.