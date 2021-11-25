who was in New York for her education has bid adieu to the city. and 's gorgeous young daughter was in New York taking her degree in Filmmaking. She had been away for a couple of years now and lived in New York City even during the pandemic. It had become like a home for her now. However, now Suhana has to say goodbye to New York. Yes, you read that right. And as she gears up to return home to Mannat, Suhana is feeling emotional. She took to her social media handle and shared a picture. Also Read - Bob Biswas: 'I am proud to say you are my son', says Amitabh Bachchan after watching the film’s trailer; here’s how Abhishek Bachchan reacts

It's an emotional post in monochrome which highlight Suhana's melancholic feelings about leaving New York. The picture includes a carrier truck that has a quote that talks about leaving New York. "Don't worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker," (sic) the quote reads. Suhana posted a broken-hearted emoticon. Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan's friends wished her all the best for her future. They dropped farewell comments on her post, not believing that she was really leaving New York.

Meanwhile, recently Suhana and her family, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan faced a very tough time past couple of weeks ago. Earlier in October, was nabbed by the NCB officials on a cruise ship in a drug bust. For about a month, Aryan was in police custody. After Aryan got bail on 28th October, Suhana had shared a post. A collage of her, Aryan with their father celebrating the bail. "I Love You," she had captioned the post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

BollywoodLife.com had reported to y'all that Suhana is said to go to Alibaug with her siblings and mother while her superstar father will resume his professional commitments including Pathan.