Hera Pheri 3 in the making? Paresh Rawal makes a MAJOR REVELATION about the Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty starrer

Fans of the Hera Pheri franchise, here's some good news for y'all! If everything goes well, we might get an announcement about the third instalment of Hera Pheri by the year-end. And the same has been confirmed by none other than, Babu Bhaiya aka Paresh Rawal. Yes, you read that right. In an interview, the veteran actor who will soon be seen in Hungama 2 alongside , Meezan Jaafrey and opened up on the reports of the third part of the most loved films.

While talking to IndianExpress.com, Paresh Rawal said, "They are trying to work it out. Hopefully, by the end of this year, you will get good news." We cannot keep calm over this exciting piece of news. Hera Pheri is one of the most loved franchises by . It features as Raju, as Ghanshyam aka Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Babu Bhaiya.

In May 2018, it was reported that would be helming the third part. In 2019, it was confirmed that the story would be in continuation. The director had shared an update on the same saying that the film would be heavy on VFX this time. He had said, "I'm happy that the favourite trio is coming back together. We start the film towards the end of this year. It's currently being scripted." In April this year, it was reported that Indra Kumar has left the project and that Priyadarshan is back as the director.

The first part, that is, Hera Pheri, had come out in 2000. The sequel to the same had released in 2006. It's been 15 years since the release of Hera Pheri 2, and we bet this news has surely got all the fans excited.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal, who worked with Priaydarshan on Hungama 2, heaped praises on the director and his vision. He said, "He has a lot of clarity about what he wants in his film. He has clarity about the characters, storyline, treatment of the story. He has a sense of proportion in comedy, which is very vital for the genre because you don’t want to go overboard. Also, the way he shoots his film… less fuss and maximum results are commendable. He has been experimenting in regional cinema. So, that benefit is also what our Hindi cinema is getting in terms of characterisation and storyline. So, let’s say, with him, we are getting the best of both worlds."