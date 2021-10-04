A lot happened in the last 48 hours in Bollywood and the world of entertainment. However, the most to grab attention in the past few days was 's detention. For the unversed, on Saturday night, 's son Aryan Khan along with 8 other youngsters were detained by the NCB officials from a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise in a raid for a drug bust based on a tip-off. On Sunday, he was presented before the Holiday court and sent into custody till 4th October. And now reports have surfaced that Aryan Khan has been booked with the charges of consumption charas. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in custody till today; may get THIS maximum punishment

Apart from Aryan Khan, two more detainees, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were produced in court and their custody was given to the NCB till the 4th of October (today) as well. The rest of the detainees which include Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar, were reportedly arrested late on Sunday. It is being said that they will be produced in court today.

Reportedly, the cruise ship had about 800 to 1000 passengers and Aryan was one of the special invitees. NCB reportedly seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash from the raid they conducted on the cruise. Aryan Khan was taken to JJ hospital for tests. After his arrest, reports state that Aryan Khan was apologetic when the NCB officials asked him to accompany him to their office.

Earlier, NCB Zonal director had opened up on detaining Aryan. He told the media, "Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan is being questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its Ballard Estate office at south Mumbai. He was on a cruise ship where agency raided in the night and busted rave party."