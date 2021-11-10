Here’s why Rajkummar Rao couldn’t say ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ to most Bollywood stars?

After many juicy speculations, it is now being reported that and Patralekhaa are finally getting married today, November 10. However, it is not your typical Bollywood wedding. The two have opted for a low-key affair and in fact, not a lot of Bollywood walaahs have been on their invite list. For one, the couple have been concerned about the Covid-19 situation and hence decided to keep it a very close-knit affair. Also Read - Here's what Rajkummar Rao gave his bride-to-be Patralekhaa as a wedding gift

Apart from that, they didn't want a media frenzy to ensure when they finally tie the knot, and therefore, they decided to do it in a way to make as low noise and show as possible. Not having Bollywood celebs at the do, was one sure shot way to do that. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa also did a fab job staying tight-lipped about their wedding and the confirmation hasn't come as yet. There was confusion about their wedding venue till the very last day. There were reports of them getting married in Jaipur but today, on the day of marriage, it is revealed that the Citylights couple is doing their 'I Do' in Chandigarh. They have reached the city a few days ago for all the shaadi ke intezaam.

Another reason why Rajkummar couldn't go around saying 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' to a lot of people in the film industry is the fact that the Roohi actor is a very private person and has very few people who have gone from being his colleagues to becoming his friends. We hear that his choicest few are invited and could also be a plan to throw an intimate party in Mumbai once the Hum Do Hamare Do star Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are back from Chandigarh.

As far as the latest Bollywood bride Patralekhaa is concerned, she too is a private person and together, the two make a couple who do not like mixing professional life with personal. And hence, the low attendance from Bollywood at this Bollywood do