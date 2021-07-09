Alia Bhatt to shine in Hollywood! The Brahmastra actress signs up with the same agency that manages Gal Gadot, Emma Stone and more

is expanding her horizons in her professional life. The actress is now eyeing to take over Hollywood as well. Yes, you read that right. If you haven't heard it as of yet, Alia Bhatt has signed up with a Hollywood agency and will be trying her luck in the west films as well. As per a report in Deadline, the Highway actress has signed up with WME (William Morris Endeavor) now known as Endeavor, a talent management and media agency that represents artists in movies, television, music, theatre, digital media, and publishing. Reportedly, the agency also managed celebrities such as , Oprah, , and others. The actress herself confirmed the news as well. She shared the story of the same on her gram and dropped a 'yay' with a lot of heart emoticons. Have a dekko at the same here: Also Read - RRR: Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad promises that Jr. NTR and Ram Charan's fight sequences will bring tears to our eyes

Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Rajinikanth's Annnaatthe release date announcement and more

Well, that's just great news. In just a short period, Alia has proved her mettle as an actress with various genres and challenging roles including Raazi, Highway, Dear Zindagi, and more. The actress is one of the busiest from the youngest lot with several films in her kitty already. But before that, Alia's peers in the industry, , , and Vidyut Jammwal have already signed up with Hollywood too. Both the leading ladies have made their Hollywood debuts. While Deepika Padukone was seen opposite in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Priyanka Chopra made her mark with Quantico, , Isn't It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes and she has several Hollywood projects in her kitty right now including, Matrix 4, Text For You and series called Citadel. This year itself, Deepika signed up with ICM. As per the reports, earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan signed up with Gersh. Also Read - RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, Liger and more: South films which will release in multiple languages

Coming back to Alia Bhatt's work front, she has with , , , , and more. Next, she has Gangubai Kathiwadi which features in a cameo. Alia will make her Telugu debut with RRR co-starring and Jr NTR. She turned producer with her next project Darlings, which also features and Vijay Varma. And last but not least, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani for which she is collaborating with for the second time.