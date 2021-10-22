A couple of names have come up in the news for India's official entry at the Oscars 2022. Two Bollywood films have, reportedly, been shortlisted for the 94th Academy Awards. They are none other than starrer Sardar Udham and 's Sherni. The names have been included in the list of 14 movies that are shortlisted to be sent as India's official entry in the category of Best International Feature Film category at Oscars 2022. Also Read - Sherni director Amit Masurkar has THIS to say on Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao

Talking about the films, Sherni narrated the story of a forest officer, who is tasked with capturing and containing a man-eating tigress in a remote village. However, she faces hostility from various sides as she tries to do her job. Vidya played Vidya Vincent in the film that was released on Amazon Prime Videos. Sherni also starred talents such as , Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, , and Neeraj Kabi. Sherni was helmed by Amit Masurkar and received a positive response from the critics. Earlier, while talking to ETimes, Neeraj Kabi had opened up on Sherni. He was asked about the film being Oscar-worthy. He said that they all had put a lot of effort into the making of the film. He called it the fruit of their labour. However, he couldn't comment about the film being Oscar-worthy. Also Read - Sherni: Vidya Balan reveals how she prepared for her role of a female forest officer in a man's world

Talking about the recent release, Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal stepped into the role of a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Vicky Kaushal's performance in the film got an amazing response. Helmed by , Sardar Udham starred Stephen Hogan, Shaun Scott, , Banita Sandhu, Andrew Havill, Ritesh Shah, Tom Hudson to name a few. Also Read - Sherni Trailer: Vidya Balan chases a man-eater in this adventurous man vs wild tale

Talking about the Academy Awards, the 94th edition will honour the best films released after March 1, 2021. The Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2022