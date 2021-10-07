's friends and well-wishers from the industry ate standing by him and his family in these tough times. After 's arrest on Saturday, 2nd October, a lot of his friends have checked up on him and extended their support in whichever way they can. Aryan Khan has been getting support from everyone as well. Krrish actor has penned a hard-hitting note for him in which he has dished out life lessons. In his post for Aryan Khan, Hrithik asked him to own everything he experiences. He has asked him to emerge stronger with his experiences and at the same time, never let the bad within, conquer the good within him. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Devastating BLOW for Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan as NCB likely to seek extension of star kid's custody – here's why

"My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man. Oct 7, 2021." Check out the post here: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan misses shoot, switches off phone, asks friends to not visit Mannat: King Khan in a devastated state post Aryan Khan’s arrest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

As per the latest buzz, Aryan Khan's custody is likely to be extended. It seems NCB may seek an extension for the Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's kid in the drug bust. The latest reports state that NCB has arrested a foreign national recently in Bandra. Also Read - After missing shoot of Atlee's film, Shah Rukh Khan calls off Ad shoot with Ajay Devgn amidst Aryan Khan's arrest