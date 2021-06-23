Irrfan's son, Babil Khan responds to a social media user's query about whether the Hindi Medium star held a join in his hand – view pic

Late legendary actor 's son, Babil Khan, has been sharing some nostalgic memories of his father, remembering him whilst missing him and his presence. Babil Khan is working his way to enter in Bollywood and he is terribly missing his father. He shared some pictures of his father from his film sets and penned a heartfelt caption alongside it. Soon, loads of comments started pouring in, some consoling Babil and some asking questions based on photos. One such social media user asked whether Irrfan is seen holding a 'joint' in his hand in one of the photos. Babil was quick to clarify and defend his father stating that there was no 'joint' in the picture. Also Read - From Shanaya Kapoor to Khushi Kapoor, 4 star kids who will be making their debut soon

"Was that a joint?", a social media user asked in the comments. Babil Khan replied, "@stfu.bazookaaa_ I don't know where you saw a joint tbh, but if it's your own desires pulsating through; best of luck. No joints here buddy :)." Have a dekko at the social media exchange here:



Coming back to the post, Babil cpationed it saying, "I've been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness." The pictures seem from his last film, Angrezi Medium. Have a dekko at the post here:

For those not in the know, Babil has been trolled mercilessly by some people on social media. Some people even accused him of cashing in on his father's success to pave his way into the industry. Following the same, he had briefly stopped sharing anecdotes from his father's life. When a social media user had asked about the same, he had said, "I loved sharing and then I get these DMs all the time saying that I’m using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I’m so confused on what to do."