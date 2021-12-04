Is Katrina Kaif now Katrina Kaif Kaushal after hush-hush wedding with Vicky Kaushal on Friday?

Several reports claimed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were going to have a registered marriage on Friday (3rd December). With Vicky visiting Kat last night, we wonder if Katrina Kaif is now Katrina Kaif Kaushal?