The wedding season is upon us and some of the much-loved couples from Bollywood and the TV industry are getting married in the next 3 months. and Patralekhaa Paul got married in Chandigarh on November 15 in a gorgeous yet intimate ceremony, followed by a reception at a grand resort. And now, all eyes are on the next Big Fat Bollywood wedding – that of and . The Tiger 3 actress is all set to tie the knot at a royal destination in Rajasthan in the first week of December.

The couple is also said to have had a secret roka ceremony on Diwali at Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur's home. Interestingly, none of the stars has spoken about their marriage plans. In fact, they did not even come out in the open about them being in a relationship. While there were rumours that they are dating, there have been no confirmation from any of the parties. In fact, when quizzed about the winter wedding, Katrina even went on to say that that 'it's not happening and that she also wonders from where these rumours come from.'

Which makes us wonder, why is Katrina Kaif being so tight-lipped about it all? There are murmurs in the industry circle that it is a typical case of 'once bitten, twice shy'. We all know that Katrina had dated two Bollywood stars in the past, and while she had come very close to making things official and was waiting to walk the aisle, both of them developed cold feet. Katrina's had had her heart broken twice and has seen her dreams of getting married and become a bride shatter into a million pieces.

No wonder then, she doesn’t want to make a show of it all before it actually happens. So chances are that we will only know that the big do is happening and Katrina Kaif is now Mrs. Kaushal once the two do get married and share adorable pictures of themselves as bride and groom on social media. Till then, thoda sa intezaar.