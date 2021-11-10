A couple of days ago, it was reported that Nayanthara has left starrer Atlee film. It was said that Nayanthara had some date issues because of which the actress was opting out of the film. However, it seems that was all false. Lady Superstar Nayanthara is very much a part of the film. And moreover, reports state that she will be essaying an interesting role in it. A source privy to the details of the development of the film revealed that Nayanthara has not quit. A report in Bollywood Hungama quoted a source who said that the stories were false and exclaimed that it was done in a bad taste given the fact that Shah Rukh Khan was already suffering from his son 's arrest and bail hearings when the rumours surfaced. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to REPLACE Nayanthara in Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film? Here's the truth

Another interesting dope is the character deets of Nayanthara from Atlee's film. The Annaatthe actress will be seen essaying the role of an investigating officer. The report states that Shah Rukh Khan would be seen in a double role in the film. He will play both father and son on-screen. The source also talked about the film's premise calling it similar to Money Heist but Indian-ised for the local audience. The film centres around SRK's character who leads the group of wrongly accused prison inmates and turns them into vigilantes who in turn fight evil in society.

With Nayanthara being the investigating cop, it seems she would be pitted against SRK in the film. Moreover, they are also romantically paired opposite each other. Well, that sure sounds interesting, doesn't it? Talking about the film, it also stars , Sanya Malhotra and others. BollywoodLife.com had informed y'all that soon after taking care of Aryan's safety, Shah Rukh Khan will resume his professional commitments from December. Shah Rukh also has 's Pathan in the pipeline.