is currently busy shooting for his next with that stars in the lead. And while we await the deets about the same, here's an interesting development on the long-delayed SRK film with South filmmaker Atlee Kumar. There had been several reports stating that Shah Rukh Khan would be collaborating on a project soon. However, for two years the project was delayed and now, no longer. As soon as the actor wraps his spy-thriller with Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting for Atlee's film. Yes, you read that right!

Finally, Badshah's fans would heave a sigh of relief upon learning more projects are lined up with Shah Rukh front lining it. The report further states that it would be a total masala entertainer and a pan-India film. The report said that the untitled project will feature Nayanthara in the lead with fame Sanya Malhotra in a prominent role. That's right! And that's not it, the report also states that the film will be an ensemble cast one. All King Khan fans who had been waiting to see him in a masala entertainer, buckle up, it's finally happening.

The report also revealed that the film is currently in the pre-production stage and is likely to resume shooting soon. The principal photography is said to begin in October and the makers are likely to lock the shooting dates in a week or so from now. Isn't this exciting?

Meanwhile, Atlee's collaboration with SRK has left his fans super excited. Atlee has hit such as Bigil, Theri and Mersal, all with Thalapathy Vijay. The films won a lot of accolades. And fans of SRK are hoping that this collaboration works wonders for SRK as his past few films did not do as well as fans had anticipated.