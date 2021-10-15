Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most sought after actresses in the Hindi film industry. The Housefull actress already has a lot of films in her kitty. And now, we have learned that Jacqueline has signed another project. And this features one of the hottest international actors who featured in 2020's erotic romantic drama 365 Days. You would have guessed it by now. It is none other than Italian actor Michele Morrone. We have got an exclusive dope on the same for y'all. A source has informed us that Jacky has already started shooting for the movie. Also Read - Ranveer Singh shares Deepika Padukone's reaction on seeing him host and it's husband-wife goals!

A source close to the development of the same told BollywoodLife.com, "Jacqueline left for Dubai 5 days ago from the city, as she had to attend some event. Post that the actress started the prep for her next project immediately as there was no gap and the shoot was scheduled for the next day. Jacqueline will be joined by the International star Michele Morrone for this project. He became an overnight sensation for the Indian audience after 365 days and these two, when they will come together will set the screen on fire." More details are awaited for this project. Also Read - Deepika Padukone crashes Ranveer Singh's ‘AMA’ session to ask when he’s ‘coming home’ and his reply will melt your heart

Talking about Michele, a couple of months ago, it was reported that the hot Italian actor was approached by Hindi filmmaker for a Bollywood movie. It is said that Michele's team was reached out for projects in Bollywood after he shot to fame with 365 days. He is indeed planning to expand his work network by featuring in Bollywood films it seems. And going by the explosive dope that we got, his Bollywood films seems to be happening already. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone steal hearts as they step out for lunch date with family – view pics

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandes has Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Vikrant Rona, Cirkus to name a few.