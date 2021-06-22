Kamaal R Khan asks Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and THESE other celebs to help him save Bollywood – view tweets

Kamaal R Khan wants to save the Bollywood industry. The former actor and a self-proclaimed critic have asked several Bollywood celebrities such as , , , , and other actors to help him 'save the entire Bollywood' by starring in a movie produced by him. Furthermore, Kamaal R Khan promised to stop reviewing films once he turns a producer or directs a film. He tweeted out revealing that Big stars of Bollywood have been filing cases against him to stop him from reviewing their films. He said they cannot stop him from reviewing films by sending notices to him. KRK said he would stop reviewing only if they request him and accept him as the number one critic. He tagged the aforementioned celebs in his tweets and asked them to feature in his films if they want to save the entire Bollywood from his reviews. Have a dekko at the trail of Kamaal R Khan's tweets here: Also Read - Happy Father's Day: From a swanky SUV to a lavish dream holiday home in Dubai – here are the most expensive gifts received by Taimur Ali Khan and other star kids from their superstar dads

Kamaal R Khan grabbed headlines when he reviewed , and starrer film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Thereafter, there was a case filed against KRK. It was reported that the case was filed against him due to the review. However, the lawyers had released a statement saying that the case is filed for his (KRK's) claims of Salman swindling money. Ever since Kamaal R Khan has been grabbing headlines. He also had an online tussle with . Just yesterday, he released a video slamming Mika's friends and shared some alleged secrets about them.

He had slammed Vindoo Dara Singh, Toshi, and in a video and spoke at length about them. Anyway, what do you have to say about his latest tweets and him tagging Bollywood celebs and asking them to feature in his film? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.