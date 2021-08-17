Kamaal R Khan is known for his strong and controversial statements. He has been sharing videos in which he has been talking about films, actors and he has also been predicting the future for Bollywood stars. And now, he has attacked Bollywood's, Queen . In a now-deleted tweet, Kamaal R Khan said that Kangana is dating an Egyptian guy named Imran. It so happened that KRK had tweeted about Kangana's personal life late in the night but soon deleted it. However, he was not quick enough as some screenshots of the same are going viral. KRK had called it 'love Jihad' and had said that he did not expect the same from her. Check out the snapshot of the now-deleted tweet here: Also Read - Qubool Hai: Will Sanam give Tanveer the property papers?

Also Read - Gori Tere Pyaar Mein song Moto ghotalo: One more disappointing number from Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan!

KRK had tweeted two pictures of the Judgmentall Hai Kya actress. Have a dekko at the pictures here: Also Read - Gori Tere Pyaar Mein song Moto ghotalo: One more disappointing number from Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan!

Kangana Ranaut is yet to respond to these statements by Kamaal R Khan. Also, it is to be noted that Kangana had shared pictures with the aforementioned guy. It was a birthday wish for him and she had addressed him as Rizwan in her post. "Dear Rizwan, Happy 29th birthday to you, what can I gift you on this auspicious occasion my dear one!!! You have dedicated every single minute of your life to my passion… Every morning you wake me up we go through the grind together but you sleep after me, no matter how many tough locations and demanding work hours I throw at you, you ride them like a wave, that too with extraordinary enthusiasm and a weird sounding laughter, we don’t even speak anymore just exchanging glances and speaking the language of mind has become our communication…and I love that. I hope you prosper more and get married soon and remain the most energetic person that I know, on your birthday there is nothing I can offer you except for the wish that I be worthy of your love, devotion and dedication…. Happy birthday again my dear …" Kangana had said in her Instagram post. Check it out here: