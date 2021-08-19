Bell Bottom is getting a thunderous response from the audience. Several Bollywood celebrities have heaped praises on , , and starrer spy thriller film. And joining them on singing praises for Bell Bottom is none other than Queen of Bollywood, . The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared Akshay Kumar's poster of Bell Bottom and send her best wishes to the team. Kangana captioned the picture saying, "Watch blockbuster #bellbottom in theatres today. Wishing the entire team for taking the first step. You are already a winner Congratulations." Have a dekko at Kangana's Instagram story here: Also Read - Bell Bottom Spoiler Alert: Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi are the biggest surprise elements of Akshay Kumar's spy thriller; deets of MAJOR TWISTS inside

Also Read - SHOCKING! Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom full movie leaked online in HD format on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy sites

Other than Kangana Ranaut, other Bollywood celebrities such as , , and others have also heaped praises on the team of Bell Bottom. The reviews of the film seem favourable as well. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The scripting of this amazing spy thriller movie is done by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh. Bell Bottom is bankrolled by , , Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment. Also Read - Bell Bottom morning occupancy box office report: Akshay Kumar's spy thriller takes a decent start despite facing several obstacles

Talking about the movie, it is inspired by the real-life hijacking incidents that took place in India in the 1980s by Khalistani separatists. For the unversed, Bell Bottom was the first Bollywood movie to be entirely shot amidst the pandemic. It was scheduled to release in April this year but was postponed as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

On Akshay's work front, he has Atrangi Re with and . He also has Bachchan Pandey with . His with is also pending its release. Apart from these three films, Akshay Kumar also has Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha and Raksha Bandhan.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, awaits Thalaivi release. She has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. A couple of days ago, she dropped a photo on her gram in which she revealed her upcoming film Tiku weds Sheru under the banner of Manikarnika Films.