's Thalaivii hit the screens about a month ago. The film and Kangana, both, garnered praises from the critics and the audience. Now, Kangana Ranaut is not known to mince her words when speaking her mind out or dishing out opinions. Just yesterday, she shared a post about when he had apologised after his son was arrested in a drugs case. Though she did not take any names, it was hinted at and his son . And a couple of later after the post, Kangana poked fun at Thalaivii trending in Pakistan. Kangana has been promoting her film and sharing posts on how the various versions of Thalaivii had been trending across India and other countries as well. She thanked fans in Pakistan for their love but also took a jibe over the same. Also Read - Thalaivii: SHOCKING! Jayalalithaa DID NOT WANT Kangana Ranaut but this actress to play her role in her biopic

"Thalaivii is trending on top n many countries including Pakistan...Art has no barriers...With love from India," (sic) she wrote while sharing a picture of the same. In the next post, "on a lighter note, " Kangana said, "On a lighter note jaan ke tasalli hue deshadrohi sirf isi desh me nahi hain (relieved to know that traitors are not in just our country)." (sic). Check out the pictures she shared on her Instagram handle here: Also Read - Thalaivii first movie reviews are out: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy bring Jayalalithaa and MGR alive on screen

Also Read - Before Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa, here are the best South crime thrillers to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

Talking about Thalaivii, the biographical drama film based on the life of former actress and politician, was helmed by AL Vijay. It also featured Arvind Swami, , Bhagyashree, , Raj Arjun, , to name a new. Back in 2019, J Jayalalithaa's niece, Deepa Jayakumar had taken legal action against the makers of Thalaivii, AL Vijay and who made a web series on the same, titled, Queen.

Kangana had expressed her happiness when the film did well despite being pitted against impressive International content. She said, "The film was pitted against a lot of international content. We always made a film that was a quintessential underdog story but we never thought it would be pitted against 'Squid Game' and these very popular series which had a huge anticipation. All these things have made us feel that eventually even on streaming people who watch high end content and are used to international content essentially they also love the film. It is very reassuring."