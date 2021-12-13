A couple of hours ago, it was reported that has been tested positive for the coronavirus. And sadly, it is true. Just a couple of minutes ago, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress confirmed the same. Bebo took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon." Amidst the Omicron scare, Kareena Kapoor Khan testing positive is very scary indeed. Check out Kareena's Instagram story here: Also Read - Omicron scare hits Bollywood! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test Covid positive

A report in ANI quoted a BMC saying. "Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo an RT-PCR test." Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and other divas who have proved shelf life of Bollywood actresses no longer ends at 35 – view pics