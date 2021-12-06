and are all set to get married and the dulha is all set to make his dulhania go week in her knees with a grand style entry. The groom will make a dhamakedaar entry on seven white horses in every bit filmy and dreamy style. The wedding venue of the couple is Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur and all arrangements are underway to make this a grand affair. According to reports, the staff working on the wedding will be staying in Dharamshalas around the resort to ensure privacy to the guests. The bouncers and other security staff will stay in Dharamshalas in Chauth Ka Barwara during the wedding festivities that will take place between December 7 to 9. Also Read - Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal wedding: Actress chooses Anushka Sharma's pastel look for one of her functions

The reports in ANI suggests that a Mumbai based events company had booked about 27 rooms and 5 halls for about 150 people from December's 4-10 at the Mata Trust Dharamshala. It is reported that 30 rooms, 5 halls and one kitchen are separately booked at the Meena Dharamshala in the Chauth Mata complex from December 5-10. Reports say that the Taj and other properties in Ranthambhore have also been reserved for guests. However, it is yet to be known who these special guests are but speculation are that one of the likely guests will be 's sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Apart from her, Kabir Khan and his wife will also attend the wedding. Rumours were rife that the couple had got engaged at the filmmaker's house on Diwali.

Meanwhile, we have learnt that Katrina has chosen a look ala 's pastel bridal look for one of her wedding festivities. We cannot wait to Katrina in her bridal avatar. The bride and groom and their families will reach the wedding venue today.