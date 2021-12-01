The big Bollywood wedding of the year – and wedding is turning out to be a never seen or heard before affair. Oh yes, it is true that there has been no confirmation from the stars themselves that they are a couple or that they are so much in love that they have decided to spend the rest of their lives together. While fans wait for VicKat to come out in the open, it may not happen until they do get married on December 9. In fact, they are laying down so many conditions for their guests that it is turning out to be a nightmare. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Real reason why Salman Khan is not attending the December shaadi

An industry insider who is on the guest list has revealed that every day there is a new condition or a rule that is sent their way by the team coordinating Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. "I don't know if it is their team that is hyperventilating about it all of it is the couple themselves who are getting a little too private with their wedding. Each new day brings a brand new condition that makes you fit to attend the wedding. It is a wedding for God's sake, not a State secret that needs so much guarding," rues the guests.

The guest further revealed that some of the conditions are downright offensive and insulting. "If you cannot trust your guests enough, and what them to abide by this and that, why even invite them?," the guest questions. Sources say that mobile phones are not allowed beyond a point at the venue and guests are barred from taking any pictures and videos at the main venue. They are not allowed to post anything on social media without prior approval from VicKat's teams.

As per a latest report on India Today, the couple have set down a fresh SOP has been laid down for all guests where they have been asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) which bars them from talking about their attendance at the wedding, taking any pictures or videos or posting them on social media, sharing wedding venue details, no using phone while at the wedding venue, not take pictures or videos while at the wedding. Well, that is totally bizarre right. Basically, just like they have kept their relationship a secret, they want to keep their wedding also a big secret. Let’s hope they take a chill pill and not go OTT with controlling their guests.