and 's will soon turn man and wife but before their Punjabi wedding on December 9, the couple will be hosting a Sangeet ceremony. The bride, groom and their families and friends are expected to perform on Bollywood, English and Punjabi numbers during the same. There have been much speculations on what Katrina Kaif will be dancing on and we now have exclusive details about the same. BollywoodLife's source from Rajasthan tells us that there are songs filmed on Katrina Kaif, like Sau Aasman, Nachde Ne Saare, Kamli and more that are being heard from inside the fort.

"One can hear music inside the fort. The rehearsals have begun since some time now. Bollywood, Punjabi and some English numbers are also being played. A grand stage has been prepared for the Sangeet which has a retro theme complete with chandeliers and crystal balls used extensively for the right look and feel," said the source.

The source further revealed that no guests, apart from those performing, are being allowed to go to the place where Sangeet will be held. "Everyone will get access to the Sangeet venue only in the evening, in time for the ceremony. Phones will not be allowed and there will be thorough checking in place to ensure that no one is carrying phones or camera," revealed the source.

Apart from Katrina, Vicky will be performing on some Punjabi songs while his brother Sunny Kaushal is also expected to perform on some dhamakedaar Bollywood numbers. Bride’s sister Isabelle is also touted to set the stage on fire with her moves. It is said that there will also be live performances from Bollywood singers like and Rohanpreet, Sachet-Parampara, , and more.