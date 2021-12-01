It is Band, Baaja, Baarat time for and as the two get ready to exchange their ‘I Dos’ in just a few days. The rumoured couple will be getting married on December 9 in Rajasthan and the d-day will be preceded by functions like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet. Preps at both their homes are in full-swing. The couple is all set to fly out of Mumbai on the 4th of December and the wedding festivities will begin 6th onwards. In the past few weeks, both Katrina and Vicky have been busy with the shaadi preps. While Katrina has been more actively involved, along with Vicky’s mother and brother Sunny Kaushal, Vicky has been busy wrapping up his work commitments. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding confirmed guest list: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and more celebs to grace the occasion

They have also been finding time to do up their new home, where they will move in right after marriage. It has been a busy time and the couple will have no free time post the wedding as well. After exchanging their ‘I Dos’ on December 9, Vicky and Katrina will fly back to Mumbai on the 11th and are touted to throw a party (reception) in Mumbai for their friends in the industry and media. Soon after, Katrina is said to be joining the shoot of her film from 15th onwards. According to a report on Pinkvilla, Katrina will start shooting for Merry Christmas with . The film is directed by and produced by Ramesh Taurani. The shoot will start in Mumbai and then shift to an outdoor location at a later date. Also Read - Rohit Shetty opens up on plans for a female cop universe to join Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

On the other hand, Vicky too is slated to start prep for Sir Manekshaw biopic with . While the film will go on floors only early 2022, the preps will begin mid-December onwards. Will so much on their plate, the two will not have time for honeymoon. Will the two get back to work and then take a break around Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 is what remains to be seen. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Nick Jonas debunks divorce rumours with Priyanka Chopra; Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga and more