Last evening, reports of and 's 'December Wedding' broke out and created fan frenzy. The two have been rumoured to be dating. In fact, just a few months ago there were reports that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are secretly engaged. Now, as per new reports, Kat and Vicky are planning a November-December wedding. It is said that preparations are in full swing. However, Katrina Kaif has denied the news exclusively talking to BollywoodLife. The actress said that it is not true and she isn’t getting married. Talking about the reason behind these rumours then, Katrina said, “That’s a question I have for last 15 years.” Also Read - A new film, new ad, December wedding: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's latest outing spark exciting rumours – we get you the truth

For the unversed, reports claimed that Kat was planning to wear a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding. It was stated that both Katrina and Vicky were finalising their wedding trousseau and have locked a venue in Rajasthan for their Big Bollywood Wedding. However, just last night an insider denied the rumours too. The source privy to the same told BollywoodLife, "This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months.” Also Read - Exclusive Scoop: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ARE NOT getting married in December; fake news about couple's wedding details go viral

Meanwhile, the Sooryavanshi leading lady Katrina recently attended a special screening of Sardar Udham. An insider source had said that Katrina looked after the guests as though she was hosting her own film's screening. Sources said that she was playing the perfect host. Well, VicKat fans, guess you have to take this news with a pinch of salt. Katrina has denied the wedding rumours with Vicky. Also Read - Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaara teaser: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif rekindle their Namastey London chemistry with this soulful track