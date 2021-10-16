Last night in the maximum city, a special screening of 's Sardar Udham Singh was held. And severe; celebrities from the Hindi film industry were snapped making an appearance for the screening. And URI: The Surgical Strike actor's rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood actress was seen at the screening as well. Katrina has Vicky have grabbed headlines for being very close. B-Town's gossip mills are full of their dating and shaadi rumours. Uh-huh, there's a strong buzz about the same in the industry. However, VicKat (Fans have given them a ship name already, in case you missed it) have kept it mum about the same. Also Read - Family binge time! Perfect family friendly movies to watch on Zee5, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv and more to enjoy this festive weekend

A source has spilt the beans from inside the Sardar Udham Singh screening to BollywoodLife. An industry insider present at the screening told us, "Katrina was at a shoot but wrapped it up in time to be at the screening. She was one of the first ones to arrives and one of the last ones to leave." The source further revealed that the ravishing looking actress was also attending to all guests like the perfect host. And that's not it, Katrina hosted the celebs as though it's her own film.

"Just like Vicky, Katrina was also attending to guests, talking about the film, just like a host," said the source about all that happened at the Sardar Udham screening last night. Well, isn't this sweet. It will surely give hope to all VicKat fans. Talking about their dating rumours, it all began from Koffee With Karan episode wherein Vicky had confessed his liking for Katrina. And later she had said that she would love to star in a film with Vicky. Thereafter, Vicky and Katrina were spotted together on numerous occasions only adding fuel to the fire.

On the work front, apart from Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky has Sam Manekshaw and Mr Lele. Katrina, on the other hand, has , Bhoot Police and Tiger 3.