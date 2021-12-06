is all set to become ’s dulhania and there is no doubt that she is going to be one of the most gorgeous Bollywood brides we have ever seen. Right now everyone is waiting to know what will Katrina wear for her D-day. Will she go all out and be a traditional OTT bride or choose her favourite simple yet classy look? As per the buzz, Katrina Kaif, who had openly admitted of being in love with 's bridal look, might opt for the pastels for one or more of her wedding functions. During the promotions of Zero, Katrina Kaif had expressed her admiration towards Anushka's Dulhan look and had said that looking at her, one felt like dressing up like a bride. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh in Italy, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan and more – check out the HOT wedding destinations of celebrity couples [PICS]

A source close to the actress also reveals to BollywoodLife, "Katrina Kaif always loves to keep her look classy and elegant and she will be choosing light and pastel colors for her sangeet. Katrina has been designing her look since over a month now and is very particular with this and wants everything to be perfect."

The actress is clearly one excited bride and we can't wait to see her in her bridal avatar. Last night, the Tiger 3 actress was papped at her soon-to-be dulha Vicky Kaushal's house and stole hearts with her shimmery white look that was simple and chic. Reportedly Kaif and Kaushal's wedding in Rajasthan will be a grand affair and their close friends and family members are invited for the same. While the couple will also host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for the entire film and media industry.