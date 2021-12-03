and are getting married in just a few days. The two will head to Rajasthan over the weekend and the festivities will start from the 7th onwards. The first function to kickstart the festivities will be the Mahila Sangeet on Tuesday evening. According to BollywoodLife’s source straight from Rajasthan, a grand stage is being built inside the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, where the wedding will be taking place. A team of performers have already reached the palace two days ago to take care of the setting for the performances and rehearsals have already begun. The songs on the playlist for Katrina Kaif’s performance include Sau Aasman, Nachde Ne Saare, Kamli amongst a few of Punjabi numbers that are Vicky Kaushal’s all-time favourite numbers. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates son Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas release; Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi starts streaming on Netflix and more

The source also revealed that the team bride is scheduled to perform on the 6th December, a day before the Sangeet to ensure everything is picture perfect. While there are performances from the family and friends, Katrina Kaif, the bride herself will be performing on the Sangeet with her girl gang. She has been preparing for the same in Mumbai and will do her final rehearsals on the 6th evening and get ready to sweep Vicky off his feet with her special dance for her dulha.

The source also reveals that apart from the performances from team bride and groom, there will also be performances from artists from Rajasthan, along with Rajasthani folk singers adding a mesmerizing touch to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Sangeet. However, there will be no pictures or videos before fans have waited long enough since no phones are being allowed inside the venue. The source could speak to BollywoodLife only after coming out of the venue, once the phone was handed back.