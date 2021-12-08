and wedding festivities are going on in full swing at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. The pre-wedding festivities began on Tuesday with a Sangeet ceremony where the dulha Vicky and Dulhan Katrina performed together leaving the guests mesmerized by their jodi. The family members of the bride and groom like Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal and others also performed on Bollywood, Punjabi and English numbers. Today, on December 8, the couple will observe the Haldi ceremony during the day and then a traditional style Ladies Sangeet in the evening. BollywoodLife had exclusively informed readers earlier that the Ladies Sangeet is Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal’s special gesture for her bahu.

Vicky’s mom wanted to give bahurani Katrina and her family a taste of Punjabi culture and therefore decided to have a Mahila Sangeet apart from the grand Sangeet bash. There will be dholkis which women will play and sing and dance to traditional Punjabi geet. Folk singers from Punjab have also been invited to be part of the same.

Meanwhile, the Vicky and Katrina wedding is getting grander in every way. There are big Bollywood celebrities who are likely to attend the wedding and reach the wedding venue in Rajasthan between today and tomorrow. , , Kabir Khan, , , amongst others have already reached and more biggies are likely to reach today. Stay tuned with BollywoodLife as w get you the minute-by-minute insider updates from the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding LIVE: