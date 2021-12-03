and will be having their court marriage in Mumbai today, December 3, post which they will head to Rajasthan for their traditional wedding. The wedding festivities will start from 7th December through 10th December starting with Sangeet on December 7, Mehendi on 8 December, Haldi followed by wedding on December 9 and then the reception on December 10. There are a lot of speculations around who will be attending the wedding and it was recently reported that or his family are not invited for VicKat wedding. It was Salman’s sister and Katrina’s BFF Arpita Khan who confirmed the same talking to a portal that she or her family haven’t received any invite. Also Read - This is how Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Secret Love story got revealed, Watch video

While this has come as a shock to many, considering the kind of bond Katrina shares with Salman, it is a well thought after move. According to our sources, the couple have taken the decision to not invite any of the exes or the people they were linked up to in the past to their wedding. This includes not only Salman, who went from being Katrina’s co-star, to mentor, to alleged boyfriend and then friend and guide. Similarly, while she shares a great bond with , and it is common to invite people with their partners, the invite hasn’t been extended to . Likewise, Vicky Kaushal’s ex has been left out of the guest list, even though they share the same friend circle. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting married in Mumbai TODAY

It is said that the couple doesn’t want any awkwardness around them on their big day and therefore not just their exes, they have left out anyone who is close to the said people out of the wedding guest list. The shaadi in Rajasthan is anyway a very intimate affair and only close friends and family members will be present, therefore, it was easier as well for Vicky and Katrina to filter out the names that made them uncomfortable from the guest list, irrespective of their present bond with them. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan is ready to get married but has one BIG condition for the groom

Coming back to the wedding festivities, the authorities at Sawai Madhopur, where the wedding is taking place, held a meeting on Friday morning, with representatives from the District Collectorate’s office, Ranthambore National Park, Chauth Ka Barwarda, Six Senses Resort and local law and order authorities to create an action plan to ensure that the Big Bollywood wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is held smoothly, without creating fan frenzy or over crowding around the wedding venue.