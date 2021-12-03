and are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. The wedding will be preceded by pre-wedding festivities like Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi and will be followed by a reception at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The preparations at the wedding venue have already begun over the past couple of days. However, the latest Omicron scare has posed some cause of worry for the team managing Vicky and Katrina’s wedding event. Our source from Rajasthan has exclusively revealed details of the preparations and precautions that are being taken care of ahead of the wedding. Also Read - On the day of court marriage with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif visits a clinic, happily waves at paps without any hesitation - View Pics

The source revealed that while Covid-19 safety precautions were already in place, there is a new scare after four people who returned recently from South Africa tested Covid positive. They are quarantined in Jaipur. While it is not yet known if they carry the new variant but the team is worried since all the guests in the wedding will be first coming down to Jaipur and then travelling to Sawai Madhopur. "There will be tests before guests start for the venue and at the venue as well. Everyone will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report and there will be random checks throughout the event. Guests will be encouraged to keep their masks on," said the source. Apart from guests, the local staff and all the people who are employed in some or the other aspect of the wedding are being encouraged to stay inside the wedding venue itself to keep the environment controlled.

The source further said that at least two of the events, which were planned indoors, are now being shifted outdoors to minimize the risks. "The guest list is also being cut down. Earlier, there were arrangements being made for around 200 people but the new directive is that around 60-100 people will be attending the wedding," said the source.