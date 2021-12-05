and wedding update: Just a couple of days and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's much-hyped wedding will take place from December 7 in Rajasthan. While neither Vicky nor Katrina have confirmed anything about their wedding, there are numerous updates on the same every couple of hours. And now new deets about their wedding and wedding venue are out. If reports are anything to go by, the grand Bollywood wedding will have a grand mandap too. Yes, you read that right. As per a report in India Today, a royal mandap is being set for the duos Big Bollywood wedding. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone - Top 5 Bollywood actresses whose net worth is MORE than their actor partners – check list

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot in the royal Mandap and also have their pheras. The elaborate mandap is completely made out of glass, claim reports. The Royal mandap is an attractive pavilion or gazebo of sorts straight outta some fairytale. Apart from that, more special arrangements have been made. A lot of canopies have been set up around the wedding venue. Some special tents have been ordered from Mumbai as well. Talking about security, barricades are also being arranged around the wedding venue given the fact that a lot of celebrity movements will go on about. The wedding is to take place on 9th December. Pre-wedding functions will begin on the 6th, tomorrow, with a cocktail party followed by Mehendi on the 7th and Sangeet on the 8th December. Vicky and Katrina will reportedly fly by chopper to avoid media frenzy.

A guest list of about 120 Bollywood and other celebrities has been shortlisted for the wedding. The DC of Sawai Madhopur had revealed. Apart from that, the guests won't be allowed to use their phones after a certain point. Katrina and Vicky don't want the pictures and videos to be leaked anywhere and hence the guests won't be allowed to use smartphones and will be provided with basic phones. Large-scale security has been put in place. Apart from bouncers, police have been deployed to secure the area. It was earlier reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be having a registered wedding before their grand wedding in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.