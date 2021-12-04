and will be tying the knot in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. The 700-year-old historical heritage site has been turned into a forest resort-hotel-spa. The Big Bollywood wedding celebrations will kickstart from 6th December 2021. It is said that a cocktail party will be held on 6th followed by Mehendi on 7th, Sangeet on 8th and the wedding on 9th. A reception may take place on the 10th of December. The hype about the wedding is such that new updates on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding surfaced every couple of hours. And now, the themes of the wedding and pre-wedding functions are out. Also Read - Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif have a registered marriage in absence of the groom's parents?

If reports are anything to go by the theme of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Mehendi ceremony is going to be gold, beige, ivory, and white. The theme of their sangeet is BLING which is just perfect as the guests along with the bride-and-groom may get to groom on some of the choicest of Bollywood songs. On the other hand, the theme for Vicky and Katrina's D-day is said to be Pastel Sorbet.

Talking about the much-hyped wedding, the DC of Sawai Madhopur recently said that Katrina and Vicky's wedding guest list includes about 120 major Bollywood and other celebrities. Names like , , Bosco Martis, and more have surfaced to be on the confirmed list.

Meanwhile, reports state that Katrina and Vicky have kept a no-phone policy for the guests to avoid the leaking of videos and pictures from the wedding. Moreover, the guests will be provided with a secret code to enter the venue. Neither Vicky nor Katrina have officially confirmed anything about their wedding but reports have been going around about various deets of the wedding. Meanwhile, reports had claimed that Vicky and Katrina were planning to have a registered marriage before their wedding in Rajasthan. Last night Vicky was snapped at Katrina's residence. However, his parents/ family members weren't seen about by the paps. Speculations are rife whether the duo has gone ahead with their registered wedding. Meanwhile, Katrina is being spotted out and about the city and has been gymming as well.