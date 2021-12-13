After ages, was snapped outside Sidharth Malhotra's residence today. The actress has been rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star. Ever since they signed the film, B-town has been full of their dating rumours. Before the release of their biographical drama film, Kiara would drop by at Sidharth's residence quite often as spotted by the paparazzi. And today, yet again, our able paps' lense caught the actress leaving Sidharth's residential building in Bandra. The actress did not interact with the paparazzi, like before. She was seen in a beige dress that she teamed with a denim jacket. She wore studded flip flops. Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif almost teared up at Vicky Kaushal's emotional speech; Sonakshi Sinha sparks dating rumours with Zaheer Iqbal and more

If we are not wrong, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were snapped at the private screening of Sardar Udham alongside the newly married and . And their latest spotting has helped SidaRa/ Siara fans heave a sigh of relief. Sidharth and Kiara's fans have been waiting for an update on their fave duo. Sid and Kiara's fan following increased after their sizzling chemistry in Shershaah. Fans started shipping them evermore.

Kiara's pictures at Sidharth's residence today has sparked off the dating rumours again. Fans have been sharing pictures, dropping comments wondering when they will be making their relationship official or whether they are getting married next after Katrina Vicky.

Sidharth Malhotra had recently opened up on his wedding rumours saying that there was no such plan for now but would definitely be tying the knot in the future. Kiara and Sidharth have been constantly asked about their equations with each other during interviews. Kiara had once addressed Sid as one of her closest industry friends. "As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around," she had told a portal.