Just yesterday, and tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. And it seems like another Bollywood wedding may happen soon. We are talking about Kim and Leander. Bollywood couple Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have been dating each other for a while. They have been grabbing headlines for their public appearances quite often these days. Just a couple of days ago, Kim and Leander had made a couple-appearance that , Tara Sutaria's movie, Tadap's screening. The duo looked very happy together and even posed for the paparazzi. And now, Kim and Leander have grabbed headlines for their visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple. The two lovebirds dropped by the holy shrine to seek blessings. Kim shared a couple of pictures of herself and with Paes on her gram. The two looked beautiful together in traditional outfits. "I haven't felt the same anywhere else yet. Blessed always to go back to the Golden Temple. Wahe guru," the actress captioned the post. Check it out below:

Seeing them both visiting spiritual places together, we wonder whether another Bollywood wedding is on cards. Well, wedding season is going on in the country as it is, so, will Kim Sharma and Leander Paes take their relationship to the next level too? Only Kim and Leander can reveal.

Kim and Leander made it official a couple of months ago. Kim had shared a loved-up picture of herself with Paes and put an evil eyes emoticon alongside a couple emoticon. Their pictures from their vacay had gone viral that had led to the rumours of them being in a relationship. Thereafter, they were spotted together out and about the city.

Will Leander Paes and Kim Sharma tie the knot this year too?