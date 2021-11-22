Bollywood is back with a bang and one of the most awaited films is starrer Pathan. The YRF actioner brings together Shah Rukh and and as SRK’s main nemesis. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for more and more details around the film also because Shah Rukh will be back to enthral us all on the big screen after Zero. The film had disappointed fans and therefore Pathan is something that SRKians are eagerly waiting for. Also Read - Baiju Bawra: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt put Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a quandary

And now, there are some amazing details coming out about the film and a crucial scene in the action thriller. John Abraham, who has been promoting his film Satyameva Jayate 2. During one such promotion, John was reading out some fans comments where he read one about him going shirtless in the Milap Zaveri action film. John dropped a major hint when he said that fans would see him soon in another high-octane action avatar where he'll go shirtless in a crucial scene in Pathan. This has left fans excited and wondering if this is about the scene with Shah Rukh and if we will get to see Khan in a beast avatar going shirtless as well.

While nothing was confirmed as yet, John has just set the record straight about him playing an important role in Pathan, which is part of YRF’s spy universe.

It is said that John and Shah Rukh will soon start shooting for Pathan again. SRK had taken a break due to son 's drugs case but with the bail order out now and the star kid being proved 'not to be a part of conspiracy', Shah Rukh will resume work soon.

The film Pathan is being directed by and produced by ’s YRF and is mounted at a budget that makes it the biggest action extravaganza in the history of Indian films. The film will also have a cameo from , who is the part of YRF’s spy universe as well with his Tiger franchise.