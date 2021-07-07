Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98

It is sad news for all the cine lovers today. We have lost one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry, . Yes, ANI took to their social media handle and tweeted out the news. ANI tweeted out that Dr. Jalil Parkar of Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital had revealed the news of the veteran actor's demise. "Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98, says Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital," the tweet read. Have a dekko at it below: Also Read - Dilip Kumar hospitalized: Saira Banu gives an IMPORTANT update on the veteran actor's health

The legendary actor worked in the industry for about 5 decades and entertained everyone with some amazing movies. He was hospitalized a couple of days ago after he complained of breathlessness. It was earlier reported that on June 6th the actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. He had later undergone surgery for the same and had been discharged on 11th June.

Just on Monday night, , the veteran actor's wife and former Hindi film actress, had asked everyone to keep Dilip Kumar in their prayers. She had also tweeted out saying that his health had been improving. This is indeed a tragic loss for the entertainment industry and his family.

Dilip Kumar portrayed some iconic characters on the silver screens. Some of his notable works include Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986) to name a few. His last stint in films was 1998's Qila.