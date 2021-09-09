's mother, Aruna Bhatia, passed away yesterday morning. It's such a tragic incident as Akshay celebrates his birthday today. The actor was very close to his mother. And as he celebrates his birthday today, the actor has shared a picture with his mother and penned a heartfelt note. He also thanked his fans for their wishes and condolences for his mother's demise. In the picture, we see Akshay getting a peck on his cheeks from his mother. It seems like a picture from one of his birthday celebrations (guesswork). He tweeted out the picture with a caption that read, "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on." Check out his tweet here: Also Read - Watch Out: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gold Winner Neeraj Chopra Snapped In Bandra, Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh Spotted As Well

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021

Talking about Akshay's mother's was hospitalised due to age-related ailments. She was reportedly admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Reports stated that Akshay had rushed to be by his mother's side when he learned about her condition. Akshay had thanked everyone for their prayers. He shared the news of his mother's demise in a gut-wrenching post. "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, a source had talked about Akshay's condition after his mother's demise. The source said, "Akshay is very strong. He has seen so much in life. You will never find him weak, forget crying. But seeing him break down and cry like a little child at auntyji's (Aruna Bhatia) funeral was heart-breaking."