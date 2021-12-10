While everyone was busy with and 's grand wedding, Malaika Arora and have been grabbing headlines for their Maldivian vacation. The two have been setting Instagram on fire with their amazing posts, videos and reels. And now, Malla has grabbed attention for gorging on a pizza whilst on a vacay. Yes, you read that right. One may think that Malaika is all about fitness and diet. But this latest picture that is going viral on gram will break all your myths. The actress gorged away on a cheesy pizza while Arjun clicked her picture. Check out the picture below: Also Read - Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Kalki Koechlin and other divas who did not let 'divorcee' tag stop them from finding love again

Malaika and Arjun have been sharing a lot of reel videos from their Maldives vacation on their respective social media handles. While Arjun is seen gorging on ice-creams, pizzas cycling, Malaika, too, is seen enjoying some Maldivian sun, pool time and biking as well.

A couple of days ago, Arjun had posted a video of himself and Malaika working out in a pool. "When the girlfriend is a tougher taskmaster than your trainer !!! Hey @drewnealpt I’m working out even on holiday at the @patinamaldives thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!" he had captioned the reel. Check it out below:

They also had a candle-lit dinner by the beach. Arjun had shared a short video of the same with Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee playing on the video. Malaika looked gorgeous in a green gown. Check out the video here:

Pictures of Malaika on a sailboat are also going viral on the gram.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now. There had been rumours of their wedding too, however, the two lovebirds seems to be enjoying their moment.