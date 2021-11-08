Manisha Koirala shares a hard-hitting note on Cancer Awareness Day; shares treatment pics

It was Cancer Awareness Day yesterday (7th November 2021) and Bollywood actress and cancer survivor, , shared her journey of beating cancer and shared some heartening pics too. The Lajja actress hoped to spread some positivity and cheer for those suffering from cancer. Her first picture read that there's hope (for the cure). She wished luck to patients suffering from cancer and sent her love. "On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success." Also Read - 99 Songs Movie Review: Ehan Bhat stands out in this evocative but forgettable piece of story-telling

"I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that," the actress said in her post. She also mourned the demise of those who lost their battle with the same. "I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it." Last but not the least, Manisha Koirala urged cancer survivors to come forward and share their stories to help create awareness about the same. We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Lets be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyones health and wellbeing. Thank you." The caption read. Along the post, she shared some pictures from her treatment days. Check it out here:

Talking about her cancer, the Sanju actress was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in 2012. When she learned about cancer, she was devastated and felt hopeless. She resigned herself to say her goodbyes to everyone. However, it did not mean that she had given up. Manisha and her family travelled to Mumbai and took a second opinion. She learned that Chemotherapy would help shrink the tumour. Later, she was asked to undergo surgery. She moved to New York for the same.