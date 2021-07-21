Mika Singh comes out in support of Raj Kundra in the porn app case; reveals he has seen one of the applications – watch video

On Monday night (July 19) 's husband, Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing and publishing porn films. Reports also state that it were WhatsApp chats between Raj Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi that transpired the arrest. As per the chats, reports state, a lot of money was being earned through pornographic content. Now, have come out in support of Raj Kundra saying that he is a nice guy and also revealing that he has seen one of the applications. Also Read - Hina Khan’s heart-wrenching note for her father will leave you teary-eyed – view post

Mika Singh was spotted by the paparazzi and he was asked about the case. He said, "Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let's see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let's hope for the best (Whatever happens, will be for the good. I don't have much knowledge about his app. I have seen one of his apps and that was simple, wasn't anything in it)."

Mika further added, "I think he's a nice guy, Raj Kundra. Ab dekhte hai kya sach hai aur kya jhoot hai jo court hi bata sakta hai. (The court will decide what's right and what's wrong)." Have a dekko at the video here:

Talking about the case, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said, "There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this."

As per a report in Zee News, had been questioned about the same in March. Sherlyn Chopra, Gehna Vashisht has also spoken on the arrest and the porn application.