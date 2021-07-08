Neetu Kapoor birthday bash: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soni Razdan and more join the actress for a special dinner – view pics

It's Neetu Kapoor's birthday today. And the veteran actress turns fabulous 63. The number may be big but the actress is still quite young and has the same energy and enthusiasm for life. Now, the Kapoors and friends gathered at her home for a special birthday dinner, and it was all things cosy. Attending Neetu Kapoor's special birthday dinner were family and friends including , , Shaheen Bhatt, , , , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, , Samiera Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra, and more. The happy gang posed for a picture, and it will make you want to have a reunion with your family and friends ASAP. Have a dekko at their group picture below: Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and other stars pay an emotional tribute to the late actor

Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar announces a new film with Alia Bhatt and the Simmba star

Riddhima Kapoor shared the pictures from Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash in her Instagram stories. Here's the coolest girl gang here: Also Read - Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Here's how the '83 actor will be celebrating his special day [EXCLUSIVE]

The trio: Riddhima posed for a selfie with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. And uff, Bebo looks so HAWT.

The next generation: Here are the little angels, Samara and Samiera posing for a picture for Riddhima Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor with her bachchas, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima. We love how Riddhima is twinning with her mommy dearest.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor has Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane to name a few. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Madhav Roy Kapur, Satish Mane and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. She made appearances on Indian Idol 12 and Super Dancer Chapter 4 recently. The actress has been living all by herself lately and taking each day as it comes.

The veteran actress is also seen sharing some screenshots from her workout session and is also seen competing with her workout buddy Riddhima. Wish you a very happy birthday, Neetu Kapoor.