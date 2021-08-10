Taimur Ali Khan is trending on Twitter handle and it's not what you think. The toddler and first-born of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is getting trolled by netizens. And it's for the most bizarre reasons. We know Kareena and Saif welcomed a baby boy this year. A couple of weeks ago it was reported that Kareena and Saif have named their second child Jeh. Netizens had been wondering, back then, whether Jeh's real name is Jehangir or Jehlaluddin. And now, reports claim that Bebo addressed Jeh as Jehangir in the book, in the caption of one of the images of her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. And people are trolling Taimur Ali Khan again alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Also Read - Fashion poll ALERT! Nora Fatehi or Aamna Sharif – which hottie rocked this leopard print outfit better? Vote now
This is not the first time, Taimur is being trolled. He was also trolled for his name, and when Jeh was born, the netizens had yet again trolled the little one. Meanwhile, trolls are slamming Saif. One social media user wrote, "Lagta hain Saif Taimur Dynasty ki line lagane wale hain , Taimur hua , Jehangir hua , then Khalil , Shahrukh , Mirza ." Another one wrote "Imagine a punjabi Kapoor naming her sons after Taimur and Jehangir who tortured and brutally executed Sikh Guru Arjan. That is what Red heart j1had does to your psyche #jehangir #Taimur #Taliban." Yet another social media user wrote, "Despite the Bhakt meltdown over Taimur's name, Kareena and Saif have named their younger son Jehangir and I've literally never seen a couple with stronger trolling skills." Check out their tweets below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: #SidNaaz fans go gaga as Shehnaaz Gill spends time with Sidharth Shukla and his family, KKK11's Abhinav Shukla reveals he is dyslexic and more
Fans are popping out history and slamming the Mughal emperors, calling them terrorists, monsters, etc. Check the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 7 times Divya Agarwal oozed hotness with her bold photoshoots
The last time when Kareena and Saif had revealed Taimur's name, they had faced brutal trolling at the hands of masses. This time they had consciously not revealed the name early on. Bebo and Saif took their sweet time to do so. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Saif, on the other hand, has Bhoot Police, Adipurush and more projects in the pipeline.
