is trending on Twitter handle and it's not what you think. The toddler and first-born of and Saif Ali Khan is getting trolled by netizens. And it's for the most bizarre reasons. We know Kareena and Saif welcomed a baby boy this year. A couple of weeks ago it was reported that Kareena and Saif have named their second child Jeh. Netizens had been wondering, back then, whether Jeh's real name is Jehangir or Jehlaluddin. And now, reports claim that Bebo addressed Jeh as Jehangir in the book, in the caption of one of the images of her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. And people are trolling Taimur Ali Khan again alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

This is not the first time, Taimur is being trolled. He was also trolled for his name, and when Jeh was born, the netizens had yet again trolled the little one. Meanwhile, trolls are slamming Saif. One social media user wrote, "Lagta hain Saif Taimur Dynasty ki line lagane wale hain , Taimur hua , Jehangir hua , then Khalil , Shahrukh , Mirza ." Another one wrote "Imagine a punjabi Kapoor naming her sons after Taimur and Jehangir who tortured and brutally executed Sikh Guru Arjan. That is what Red heart j1had does to your psyche #jehangir #Taimur #Taliban." Yet another social media user wrote, "Despite the Bhakt meltdown over Taimur's name, Kareena and Saif have named their younger son Jehangir and I've literally never seen a couple with stronger trolling skills." Check out their tweets below:

Lagta hain Saif Taimur Dynasty ki line lagane wale hain , Taimur hua , Jehangir hua , then Khalil , Shahrukh , Mirza . — vijay shelar ?? (@vijayshelar) August 10, 2021

Imagine a punjabi Kapoor naming her sons after Taimur and Jehangir who tortured and brutally executed Sikh Guru Arjan

That is what ❤️ j1had does to your psyche #jehangir #Taimur #Taliban pic.twitter.com/PnRWNo57pQ — Sunny ? (@sunnyusgupta11) August 10, 2021

Saif Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan be like “Taimur, Jahangir, Changez, Aurangzeb, sab paida karega re” ????? pic.twitter.com/mbUJFhpgJu — Ravi Soni (जेठालाल का रिश्तेदार) (@ravi67ravi) August 10, 2021

First Kid - Taimur (who killed millions of Hindus) Second kid - Jehangir ( who killed Guru Arjan) What will be the name of next one? — Ex Secular Kumar (@Exsecularkumar) August 10, 2021

Taimur and Aurangzeb were monsters. Indeed. But Nobody was saint either. The only nice person in whole mughal emperor was Dara Shikoh. — Indian Liberal (@IndianLibr) August 10, 2021

No they don’t care for history. First son - Taimur and 2nd one Jahangir. Well done - perpetuating Mughal culture. Enemies of the nation. We should continue to boycott their movies. Shame on these two. — Sridhar Sethuraman Jai Hind (@OncemoreB) August 10, 2021

"Taimur" was a terrorist who massacred lakhs of Hindus, "Jahangir" was the one who on 16 June 1606, ordered Guru Arjan Dev Ji, fifth Sikh Guru tortured for 5 days and killed the Guru as he refused to stop preaching his message of God as started by Guru Nanak Dev Ji. #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/OGPdkjXqTf — Oxomiya Jiyori ?? (@SouleFacts) August 10, 2021

Those who are celebrating a name #Taimur and #jehangir from #FarmersProtest, here is a gift for you. Apni akkal lagao.. pic.twitter.com/8ZHwXbdTmN — BOB (The Builder) (@ManofGratitude) August 10, 2021

Bhakts be burning and invested tons of energy into trolling Saif and Kareena for Taimur. They hit back by naming their 2nd son jehangir, no effs given ? — MZ (@desigal90) August 9, 2021

The last time when Kareena and Saif had revealed Taimur's name, they had faced brutal trolling at the hands of masses. This time they had consciously not revealed the name early on. Bebo and Saif took their sweet time to do so. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Saif, on the other hand, has Bhoot Police, Adipurush and more projects in the pipeline.