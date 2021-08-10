Netizens brutally troll Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as reports of the couple naming their second child Jehangir and not Jeh, float around – view tweets

Netizens are busy slamming Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for naming their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Yes, reports have surfaced stating that Bebo and Saif have named their second child Jehangir and not Jeh.