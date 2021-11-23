International Emmy Awards 2021 were held recently. And this time, Indian entries at the Emmys 2021 couldn't beat its competitors. For those not in the know, at the Emmy Awards 2021, was nominated in the Best Actor category for her performance in Serious Men. 's Aarya was nominated in the Best Drama category whereas who recently grabbed headlines for his 'I come from Two Indias' monologue was nominated in the Best Comedy for his stint. Also Read - Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen calls Aarya the reward that she had been waiting for; shares how it changed her life

Nawazuddin lost out Best Actor trophy to Scottish actor David Tennant who bagged the award for his performance in Des. 's Aarya lost Best Drama Award which went to Israeli production Tehran. And Vir Das lost to the hit French show called Call My Agent! Also Read - Aarya 2 teaser: Sushmita Sen starrer gets a thumbs up from fans; netizens call her a 'legend'

International Emmy Award 2021 Complete Winner's List

Best Performance By An Actress - Hayley Squires for Adult Material (UK)

The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress goes to Hayley Squires for “Adult Material” produced by @Fifty_Fathoms! #UK #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/pCJcKrNVDj — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021

Best Performance By An Actor - David Tennant for Des (UK)

The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor goes to David Tennant for “Des” produced by New Pictures / @ITV! #UK #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/RiNHZSmaqu — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021

Best Comedy - Call My Agent Season 4 (France)

Best Documentary - Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand)

The International Emmy for Documentary goes to "Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice" produced by 2050 Productions / @netflix! #Thailand #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/DXZoDZVTjn — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021

Best Drama Series - Tehran (Israel)

The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to “Tehran” produced by Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions! #Israel #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/0Haiwe6T9N — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021

Best Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program - 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (USA)

The International Emmy for Non-English Language US Primetime Program goes to "21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards" by @Univision Network / @LatinGRAMMYs! #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/9MG8iZFiaR — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment - The Masked Singer (UK)

Best Short-Form Series - INSiDE (New Zealand)

Best Telenovela - The Song Of Glory (China)

The International Emmy for Telenovela goes to "The Song Of Glory" by @HuaceInfo /Croton Cultural Media/Croton Ent/Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film/Culture Communication/Jolly Orange Studio! #China #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/uDhGriiuoz — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021

Best TV Movie / Mini-Series - Atlantic Crossing (Norway)

Best Arts Programming - Kubrick By Kubrick (France)

Vir Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had graced the red carpet event at this years' International Emmy Awards. Nawazuddin donned a dapper white tux while Vir Das sported an Indian designer couture.