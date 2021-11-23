International Emmy Awards 2021 were held recently. And this time, Indian entries at the Emmys 2021 couldn't beat its competitors. For those not in the know, at the Emmy Awards 2021, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Actor category for her performance in Serious Men. Sushmita Sen's Aarya was nominated in the Best Drama category whereas Vir Das who recently grabbed headlines for his 'I come from Two Indias' monologue was nominated in the Best Comedy for his stint. Also Read - Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen calls Aarya the reward that she had been waiting for; shares how it changed her life
Nawazuddin lost out Best Actor trophy to Scottish actor David Tennant who bagged the award for his performance in Des. Ram Madhvani's Aarya lost Best Drama Award which went to Israeli production Tehran. And Vir Das lost to the hit French show called Call My Agent! Also Read - Aarya 2 teaser: Sushmita Sen starrer gets a thumbs up from fans; netizens call her a 'legend'
International Emmy Award 2021 Complete Winner's List
Best Performance By An Actress - Hayley Squires for Adult Material (UK) Also Read - Aarya 2 release date out: Here’s when the Sushmita Sen starrer thriller will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar [Exclusive]
Best Performance By An Actor - David Tennant for Des (UK)
Best Comedy - Call My Agent Season 4 (France)
Best Documentary - Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand)
Best Drama Series - Tehran (Israel)
Best Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program - 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (USA)
Best Non-Scripted Entertainment - The Masked Singer (UK)
Best Short-Form Series - INSiDE (New Zealand)
Best Telenovela - The Song Of Glory (China)
Best TV Movie / Mini-Series - Atlantic Crossing (Norway)
Best Arts Programming - Kubrick By Kubrick (France)
Vir Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had graced the red carpet event at this years' International Emmy Awards. Nawazuddin donned a dapper white tux while Vir Das sported an Indian designer couture.
