No Big Fat Bollywood wedding for Janhvi Kapoor? The actress's idea of a dream wedding will leave you shocked

has recently opened up on her what kind of wedding she wants and it's not the typical Bollywood that you'd imagine it to be. In fact, you'd be surprised to know who she wants to be here stylist at her wedding. And no, it's not Manish Malhotra. So, for those not in the know, Janhvi Kapoor recently shot for The Peacock Magazine. It was a bridal photo shoot and she also got chatty on all things bridal. From the theme of her wedding to her trousseau, destination and more, the actress spilt the beans on it all.

When asked about her bachelorette party, Janhvi Kapoor said that she'd love to have it in Capri on a yacht. Going the traditional way, Janhvi wants her wedding to be at Tirupathi. When asked where would she like her Mehndi and Sangeet to be held, the actress said, "in our house in Mylapore." When asked about the reception, the actress seemed sceptical about the same. Instead, she asked, "Is the reception necessary?" and then added that she'd probably do away with the whole thing. When asked about the theme, she said she wants it all to be traditional with mogras and candles. She said that she hasn't really thought about the decor but that she wants it to be very simple and basic. Also, the actress is not looking for week-long celebrations or so and instead wants to "Two days mein I'll niptao it." She also spoke about what her wedding attire would be like and it's nothing fancy either.

When asked who would her stylist be, without a pause, she said, "my sister." has been grabbing attention for her Instagram posts a lot. She also opened up what kind of songs she'd dance to and more. Check out the whole video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.