No Christmas and New Year 2021 celebrations for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora this year? Read deets

has wrapped up shooting Mohit Suri's romantic action thriller Ek Villain Returns recently. The actor is quite busy with multiple projects in the pipeline. He is wrapping every film fast as the theatres have reopened again. And it seems like he would be deep-diving onto his next without a break. Which means no Christmas or New Years celebrations for the actor. Recently, Arjun Kapoor grabbed headlines for his public appearance with actress girlfriend, Malaika Arora at a Diwali bash. Their traditional avatar had left fans gushing over them. However, it seems the two won't be getting to party the night away and celebrate Christmas 2021 or New Year this year.

A report in Pinkvilla states that Arjun will commence shooting his next, Kuttey, from tomorrow. And that's not it, it is said that he is on a jam-packed schedule for about 60 days. A source privy to the deets of the same told the portal that Arjun won't be taking any break and wrap up Kuttey in the given two months. The report states that the filming of Kuttey begins tomorrow, that is, 10 November 2021. It is said that the script will take the audience by a surprise. The report said that Arjun has cancelled his Christmas and New Year's celebration plans to complete the movie from start to end in one go.

The report further states that Arjun has already begun prepping for his character and is super excited to begin shooting for the same. For those not in the know, Kuttey is being helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasmaan who is making his debut as a director in the industry. Apart from Arjun, Kuttey also stars , , Tabu and in key roles.

On the work front, it is said that Arjun Kapoor has Lady Killer by Ajay Bahl and an untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring .