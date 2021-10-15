Nora Fatehi questioned by ED for 8 hours in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandes and will be summoned by ED (Enforcement Directorate) in a case of money laundering. On Thursday, Nora Fatehi was spotted outside the ED office. She had been summoned for the questioning by the agency. And as per the latest report, the Canadian dancer and Bollywood actress was grilled by the sleuths for about 8 hours. A report in IndiaToday.com says that Nora was summoned by the ED in connection to the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Jacqueline Fernandes: 7 Bollywood actresses who slayed and stunned in shimmery outfits

Nora reached the agency's office in Delhi at around 11:30 AM. And it is being said that she left the office at around 8:30 PM. Reports state that the actress was confronted by the official with various financial transactions. The reports state that Jacqueline Fernandes has been summoned and is likely to drop in for the questioning today (Friday, 15 October). The Housefull actress has reportedly been questioned by the ED in August and September as well.

A cheating case was lodged against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and links to Nora DNA Jacqueline have been found in the same. The ED has recorded Nora's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A probe is under the way to see if there was any financial transaction of Sukesh with either. Sukesh is said to be lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail. He is accused of conning and extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman over the last year. Media reports state about 20 cases have been registered against Chandrasekhar of the same.

On the work front, Nora was last seen Bhuj: The Pride of India which also starred , , to name a few. She has Satyameva Jayate 2 in the pipeline which essentially stars and alongside Rajeev Pillai and in key roles.