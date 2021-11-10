After being truly, madly, deeply in love with each other for more than 10 years, and Patralekhaa Paul are finally taking their relationship to the next step. The two are getting married and their festivities have begun. To be taking place for a period of three days, the elaborate ceremony will take place amid close friends and family. According to reports, the two will be tying the knot today (November 10) in Chandigarh. As per a report in ETimes, the two have invited a select few from the film industry, however, there has been no confirmation about the wedding from the two actors. Also Read - Patralekhaa: I have stopped taking nonsense from people

Interestingly, there were reports earlier that the CityLights duo will be getting married in a royal style in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, ala Vicky Kaushal and , who are said to have locked a royal palace near Jaipur as their December wedding venue. However, we hear that Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been in Chandigarh for the past few days and will be getting married there. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee to produce his next with National award-winning film editor Apurva Asrani - read deets

In an old interview, Patralekhaa had confessed what she felt when she first saw Rajkummar. She had judged him over the character he played in LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhoka) and thought that he is like the creepy character that he plays in the film. Ironically, it was love at first sight for Rajkummar, who saw Patralekhaa in an ad and knew that she is going to be the one he gets married to. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao opens up about his marriage plans with girlfriend Patralekhaa - watch exclusive video

The two may have kept their marriage details guarded by fans and media but they never shied away from expressing their love to and for each other on social media. While they make their relationship official today, they made it Insta official long back and have been dishing out couple goals since long. BollywoodLife wishes the duo a happily ever after.