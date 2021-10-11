's son 's bail plea was rejected by the court for the last two times. Aryan was nabbed by the NCB officials on Saturday, 2nd October 2021. The NCB officials had got a tip and hence had placed their agents in civilian clothes as passengers on a cruise ship. As soon as the cruise ship to Goa left the Mumbai port, the rave party began and the sleuths nabbed Aryan and 7 more youngsters. Later, Aryan had reportedly accepted that he had been consuming drugs for a couple of years. The NCB officials had come across some WhatsApp chats of Aryan which allegedly had a link to international drug peddling. And now, as per the latest development, NCB has got hold of several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. A report in ETimes read that one of the accused had the numbers of the celebrities written in code. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan was 'disturbed' over rumours of AbRam Khan being Aryan Khan's love child

It is said that Hollywood celebrities were also promised the delivery of the drugs. A chat of one of the arrested accused also revealed that large amounts of drugs were delivered to Bollywood celebrities. Arbaaz Merchant, Aryan's friend, and one of the arrested accused had reportedly shared the drugs with Aryan. Both Aryan and Arbaaz are in judicial custody and have been placed in the Arthur Road jail.

It is said that the legal team of SRK and Aryan had applied for yet another bail plea application in the sessions court on Friday (8th October) when his bail was rejected. Aryan has been charged with offences under Section 8 (c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

It was reported that Aryan had broken down after meeting his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and . When the NCB had arrested him, reports state that Aryan was apologetic and cooperative. Meanwhile, SRK is focusing on getting his son out of jail and have postponed his work commitments.